February saw the largest deceleration in the Consumer Price Index since 2020 as inflation declined to 5.2% this February, according to the latest Statistics Canada report. However rising food prices continued to cause Canadians pain.

The national statistical agency says price of food purchased from stores rose 10.6% year over year in February, marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit increases.

Price growth for some food items such as cereal products (+14.8%), sugar and confectionary (+6.0%) and fish, seafood and other marine products (+7.4%) accelerated on a year-over-year basis in February.

The StatsCan report showed prices for fruit juices were up 15.7% year over year in February, following a 5.2% gain in January. The increase was led by higher prices for orange juice, as the supply of oranges has been impacted by citrus greening disease and climate-related events, such as Hurricane Ian.

In contrast, price growth for other food items slowed, on a year-over-year basis in February compared with January, including non-alcoholic beverages (+11.1%), meat (+6.2%), vegetables and vegetable preparations (+13.9%) and bakery products (+13.9%).

Prices for dairy products also rose to a lesser extent on a year-over-year basis in February (+9.1%) compared with January (+12.4%), partially due to a base-year effect. The slowdown stemmed from higher prices in February 2022, when the Canadian Dairy Commission increased the price that processors paid farmers, the largest price increase on record.

The national statistical agency says that compared with January, Canadians paid more in mortgage interest costs in February, which was partially offset by a decline in energy prices.

Energy prices declined on account of increased supply.

In February, energy prices fell 0.6% year over year, following a 5.4% increase in January. Gasoline prices (-4.7%) led the drop, the first yearly decline since January 2021. The year-over-year decrease in gasoline prices is partly the result of a base-year effect, as prices began to rise rapidly in the early months of 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On a monthly basis, Canadian drivers paid 1.0% less for gasoline in February amid higher crude oil inventory levels within the United States, StatsCan said.