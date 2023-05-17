COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian inflation spiked in April

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.4 per cent year over year in April, following a 4.3 per cent spike in March, according to the national statistical agency.

Statistics Canada said on Tuesday that this was the first acceleration in headline consumer inflation since June 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

On a year-over-year basis, higher rent prices and mortgage interest costs contributed the most to the all-items CPI increase in April, the agency said.

According to the agency, on a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.7 per cent in April, following a 0.5 per cent gain in March.

Prices for petrol rose 6.3 per cent, contributing the most to the headline month-over-month movement.

Excluding petrol, the monthly CPI rose 0.5 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.6 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

20230517-122602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario’s gas tax cut extended for a year

    Two police officers shot dead in Innisfil

    Canada’s Max Parrot wins gold medal in men’s snowboard slopestyle

    Teen arrested for shooting student outside Brampton high school