COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian international trade decreased in Feb

NewsWire
0
0

Following strong increases in January, Canadian merchandise exports and imports decreased in February, according to the national statistical agency.

Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that after increasing 3.5 per cent in January, total exports fell 2.4 per cent to C$65 billion ($48.1 billion) in February, reports Xinhua news agency.

In real, or volume terms, total exports decreased 0.9 per cent, following a 4.8 per cent increase in January.

After increasing 3.6 per cent in January, total imports fell 1.3 per cent to C$64.6 billion in February.

In real, or volume terms, total imports were down 0.8 per cent.

In February, monthly service exports were down 1.3 per cent to C$14 billion.

Meanwhile, service imports increased 0.4 per cent to C$16.2 billion, the national statistical agency said.

When international trade in goods and services were combined, exports decreased 2.2 per cent to C$79 billion in February, while imports were down 1 per cent to C$80.8 billion.

20230406-125403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EI sickness benefits increasing to 26 weeks

    COVID-19 exposure at Mississauga nightclub

    Toronto Mayor John Tory resigns following affair with former staff member

    Canada approves second bivalent vaccine 