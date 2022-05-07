COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian labour market tightens further in April

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s employment was little changed in April after two consecutive months of growth and the unemployment rate edged down 0.1 percentage point to 5.2 per cent, official figures revealed.

The employment rate held steady at 61.9 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted Statistics Canada as saying.

Employment rose among core-aged women and declined among core-aged men in April.

Employment gains in professional, scientific and technical services, as well as in public administration, were offset by declines in construction and retail trade, the national statistical office said.

Unemployment rate continued to decline after reaching a record low of 5.3 per cent in March. The unemployment rate for people aged 25 to 54 fell 0.2 percentage point to 4.3 per cent, the lowest recorded rate since comparable data became available in 1976, according to Statistics Canada.

Long-term unemployment accounted for 20.6 per cent of total unemployment in April 2022, up from the pre-pandemic February 2020 level of 15.6 per cent, it added.

20220507-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jaishankar tells envoys to investigate death of Indians being smuggled...

    Mississauga Library offering free online CRA tax education workshops

    Self-employed Canadians may not have to repay CERB

    Peel police investigating sexual assault at Mississauga clinic say there may...