Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney took up the issue with the Canadian authorities not to deport 700 Punjabi youths.

Responding to his request, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said: “We are actively investigating recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters and our focus is on identifying culprits and not to penalise the victims.”

He also stated that victims of fraud will be given an opportunity to present their case.

The member of Rajya Sabha has demanded a thorough investigation into the case of issuance of fake college acceptance letters and admission fee receipts by unscrupulous agents, granting of valid visas and immigration clearance of innocent Punjabi youth who are now facing deportation from Canada.

Fraser also recognised the immense contribution of international students bringing to Canada and his government remained committed to supporting victims of fraud.

Sahney appealed that the Canadian Border Security Agency should temporarily suspend deportation of Punjabi youth until required witnesses can testify before the investigating committee.

He added that the future of 700 Indian Punjabi students is at stake.

“They went to Canada on fake admission letters, got visas and immigration clearance, studied in Canada and are now doing jobs… they cannot be deported as they are innocent and are victims of a bigger conspiracy.”

Sahney also appealed that it is very difficult for individual students to fight their cases in Canadian courts, a few of them got success recently. The Canadian government must take a sympathetic collective view of all students suffering under these unfavourable circumstances.

