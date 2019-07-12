Canadian national robbed in Delhi Cantt area

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) A Canadian national working with Indigo Airlines was manhandled and robbed of Rs 1 lakh by three unknown assailants, including a cab driver, in Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on early Saturday when the victim, later identified as Mhd Mehdu Ghanzanfani, was waiting for his company cab near Delhi Cantt metro station gate number-2, police said.

“While Ghanzanfani was talking to his company cab’s driver, one of the accused approached him and asked him to talk to him in Hindi. He later requested the victim to drop him by his cab by charging Rs 100 near his office cab,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia.

“When the victim stepped inside the cab, two of the accused posing as passengers were already sitting inside. After around five minutes, near Mehram Nagar Signal, all the accused persons started manhandling him and forcibly took his dabit card. They later withdraw Rs 1 lakh from his account by using a ATM,” Bhatia added.

“The accused snatched Rs 12 thousand cash from his wallet and dropped him on Mahipalpur flyover in south Delhi. The victim later filed a complaint at domestic airport police station,” The DCP said.–IANS

