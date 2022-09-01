COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced minor changes to the cabinet.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement, becomes minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, reports Xinhua news agency.

Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, becomes minister of public services and procurement, according to the release.

The changes followed Tassi’s request to spend more time in Southern Ontario due to family reasons, Trudeau was quoted as saying in the statement.

Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle is the first time the Prime Minister has made changes to his cabinet following the 2021 election.

