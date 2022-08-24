COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian PM announces new sanctions against Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against Russia.

In a press release on the Prime Minister’s website, Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada is imposing new measures on 62 close associates of the Russian government and a defence sector entity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the individuals sanctioned are high-ranking Russian government officials, including Russian federal governors and regional heads, their family members, and senior officials of currently sanctioned defence sector entities, according to the press release.

The Prime Minister also announced allocation of funding for two Ukraine projects through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program to provide additional support to Ukraine’s security sector institutions.

Since February 24 this year, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,300 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

