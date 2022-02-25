Canadian PM calls for Russia’s removal from SWIFT payment system

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new round of sanctions on Russia, calling for Russia’s removal from the SWIFT payment system.

Trudeau on Friday said at a press conference that Canada will join other nations to impose sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle of advisers. The sanctions will also extend to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin’s Chief of Staff, he added.

In addition, Trudeau called for Russia’s removal from SWIFT, the payment system used for most international financial transactions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Canadian government is also prepared to match donations to Ukrainian relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross to a maximum for 10 million Canadian dollars, he said.

