COMMUNITYLIFESTYLE

Canadian PM proclaims National Day Against Gun Violence

NewsWire
0
0

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the first Friday of June each year will be proclaimed the National Day Against Gun Violence.

“Beginning this June 2, this day will honor the victims of gun violence, bring awareness to the crisis in our country, and encourage Canadians to come together to find solutions,” Trudeau said in a statement.

According to the statement, Canadians have been asked to wear white on National Day Against Gun Violence as a symbol of peace and ceasefire, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gun violence is still on the rise in Canada despite the fact that the government has already taken action to help keep Canadians safe from gun violence, including banning 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and their variants, introducing Bill C-21 — Canada’s toughest gun control laws in a generation, and prohibiting the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

One in three homicides in Canada is related to firearms, and the country has witnessed an over 80 per cent rise in violent crimes involving guns since 2009, said the statement.

20230602-145403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poll finds many Canadians want to cut ties with the British...

    Canada to raise federal minimum wage to keep pace with inflation

    Peel issues Section 22 Order to close all Mississauga, Brampton and...

    Southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada says a tornado...