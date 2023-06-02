Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the first Friday of June each year will be proclaimed the National Day Against Gun Violence.

“Beginning this June 2, this day will honor the victims of gun violence, bring awareness to the crisis in our country, and encourage Canadians to come together to find solutions,” Trudeau said in a statement.

According to the statement, Canadians have been asked to wear white on National Day Against Gun Violence as a symbol of peace and ceasefire, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gun violence is still on the rise in Canada despite the fact that the government has already taken action to help keep Canadians safe from gun violence, including banning 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and their variants, introducing Bill C-21 — Canada’s toughest gun control laws in a generation, and prohibiting the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

One in three homicides in Canada is related to firearms, and the country has witnessed an over 80 per cent rise in violent crimes involving guns since 2009, said the statement.

