COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian police find 6 bodies in St. Lawrence River

NewsWire
0
0

Canadian police have found the bodies of six people, including one child, in the St. Lawrence River, local media reported.

According to CTV News, the police service said the first body was found after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard around 5 p.m. on Thursday in a marsh in Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and the US’s New York State, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police said that a crew on board a Canadian Armed Forces Griffon helicopter discovered an overturned boat in the area where the bodies were located.

Police are attempting to identify the deceased persons and ascertain their status in Canada.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said in a news release.

CTV News confirmed the deceased child was found with a Canadian passport.

Local police will ask for air support to assist with the investigation, the report added.

Police are awaiting for the autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

20230331-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for City of Toronto employees

    Canada easing travel restrictions from Feb 28 – updated

    Garbage exemption period for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon in June

    Mississauga MPPs ask federal govt. to ban non-essential travel, close land...