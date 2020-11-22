Canindia News

Canadian provinces report record daily Covid-19 cases

by 0

Amid the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada, some of the country’s province have reported record high single-day confirmed cases, according to health authorities.

Currently, Canada accounts for a total of 324,375 Covid-19 cases and 11,397 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ontario reported a record daily increase of 1,588 cases on Saturday, surpassing the province’s previous single-day high of 1,581 cases on November 14.

This is the 16th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 102,378, with 3,472 deaths.

Toronto and the neighbouring Peel Region are entering a shutdown from Monday, which will last for at least 28 days.

Several other regions in the province are moving to higher restriction levels.

Quebec reported 1,189 new cases on Saturday, raising its total tally to 130,888.

New Brunswick announced 23 new cases, setting a new single-day high and bringing the total cases to 424.

Saskatchewan set a new single-day record of 439 new cases, pushing the province’s count to 6,237.

Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Saturday called for a countrywide “stronger response” to curb the spread of this pandemic.

“Given the recent developments, there is an urgent need for everyone to take individual actions to not only protect ourselves but also our populations and communities at high risk,” Tam said in a statement.

“To do this, we need to limit close contacts to those in your immediate household and reduce in-person interactions to only essential errands and activities, while consistently maintaining key public health practices,” she added.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Respiratory disorders on rise in Delhi-NCR due to toxic air

CanIndia New Wire Service

UP re-imposes 100 guest limit at weddings, functions

CanIndia New Wire Service

US Covid-19 cases top 12 million

CanIndia New Wire Service

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 58mn mark: Johns Hopkins

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid-19 death toll exceeds 1K in Slovenia

CanIndia New Wire Service

Africa’s Covid-19 cases cross 2.4 mn

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gujarat reports highest single-day spike 1,515 Covid cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Night curfew in 8 districts of R’than to check spike in Covid cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Agra reports 76 fresh Covid-19 cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested