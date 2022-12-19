A 40-year-old Canadian-Sikh has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his wife at their home in British Columbia province, police said.

Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken into custody by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) for stabbing his wife Harpreet Kaur, 40, multiple times on December 7.

Gill was taken in as a suspect on the night of the incident, but was released a day later. He was rearrested and charged last week, police said.

“On December 15, the suspect, now identified as 40-year old Navinder Gill of Surrey, the husband of the victim, was once again arrested by IHIT investigators with the support of the Surrey RCMP,” a statement by Lower Mainland’s IHIT Asaid.

“On December 16, a charge of second degree murder was laid against Navinder Gill,” the statement added.

The victim, mother of three, was taken to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the IHIT had then said in a statement to the media that investigators are working round-the-clock to solve the case.

“These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim, but the entire community,” Pierotti said.

Hinting that it could be a case of domestic violence, he said “any time that there’s an allegation of domestic violence, police take it very seriously”.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Harpreet’s family in India to help cover travel costs, funeral arrangements, and legal fees.

“Harpreet’s parents and her brother reside in India. They are devastated and finding it incredibly difficult to bear the loss of their beautiful daughter and sister,” the GoFundMe statement read.

It aid that Harpreet’s parents are also concerned about the future of their grandchildren and want to seek legal advice regarding their custody.

The campaign, which seeks to raise $20,000, has so far raised $10,906.

“They are a middle class family with little savings and are trying desperately to attend her funeral and perform the last rites,” the campaign statement added.

