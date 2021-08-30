The UK Government has announced that as of August 30, Canada will be added to the UK Government’s green list, meaning travellers from Canada can enter the UK without a mandatory quarantine. They will still need to take a pre-departure test and a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 of arrival. Regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated, no quarantine will be required, unless an individual tests positive.

All visitors must complete the passenger locator form, which can be filled out online in the 48 hours before arriving in the UK. Travellers can find test providers in England by visiting the test provider website.

Each country within the UK may have different rules in place. Visitors are encouraged to find out what they need to do before arriving in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. Find more information on the traffic light system and guidelines on www.gov.uk.