TELUS’ 16th annual Days of Giving theme is #FriendlyFuture Days and is expected to attract 50,000 participants

Use the hashtag #FriendlyFuture from May 1-31 to showcase how you give back for a chance to win a $10,000 donation to your favourite charity

Vancouver

Beginning May 1, TELUS is inviting all Canadians to participate in TELUS Days of Giving with the goal to mobilize almost 50,000 volunteers around the globe to do good in their local communities. As part of the $85 million it will once again give charities this year, TELUS is donating more than $100K to various charities during #FriendlyFuture Days and helping inspire Canadians to give back safely and virtually. Whether it’s cleaning up a neighbourhood park, providing career advice to youth, dropping off groceries to a neighbour in need, or supporting local charities, TELUS wants to make it easy for Canadians to give back through safe and virtual giving activities. TELUS is also encouraging Canadians to share their stories of giving back using the hashtag #FriendlyFuture on social media in May, for a chance to win one of 10 $10,000 donations to a charity of their choice.

“Our passionate TELUS team across the globe is guided by our longstanding belief that doing well in business and doing good in our communities are mutually inclusive,” says Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As the global health emergency continues to impact people around the world, we want to make it easier for Canadians to participate with us to give back. Indeed, building on the 1.6 million days of volunteerism we have contributed in our local communities over the past two decades, this year, our Friendly Future Days will once again amplify virtual and safe acts of giving. At a time when our support and care is needed most, we invite everyone to join us in giving back as, together, we strive to make the future friendly for all.”

TELUS is a world leader in volunteerism and giving back to charitable and community organizations. In 2020, TELUS contributed over $85 million, 5% of its pre-tax profit, along with 1.3 million volunteer hours, to charities across Canada, more than any other company. However, as the world navigates a global pandemic, a recent Angus Reid survey found that almost all charitable activities in Canada have significantly declined this past year, as Canadians found it more difficult to participate in volunteerism and giving-related activities. Nevertheless, 60% of Canadians feel more compelled than ever to give back.

Key survey findings

77% of Canadians who give back through volunteering have found it more challenging to do so during the pandemic, citing safety as a key barrier.

Due to barriers including safety and financial strain, there has been a 25% drop in Canadians’ giving efforts compared to before the pandemic began.

60% of Canadians are more interested than ever in giving back to their communities as a way to demonstrate empathy towards those in need.

Almost all Canadians — 94% — believe that giving back is important.

83% of Canadians feel that giving back helps them feel connected to their local community.

Prior to the pandemic, 60% of Canadians gave back through financial donations versus 39% who have donated in 2021 so far.

46% of Canadians volunteered their time in some capacity prior to the pandemic, versus 30% in 2020, and 25% in 2021 so far.

“We know Canadians have a huge desire to support their communities. Our survey told us that despite declining rates of giving, Canadians have felt more compelled to give back and support their communities during the pandemic than ever before,” Mr. Entwistle added. “During TELUS’ #FriendlyFuture Days, we invite all Canadians to give and volunteer – whether it be through making a donation, giving time or lending their skills. Exemplifying our global leadership in social capitalism, our dedicated team will continue to give with our hearts and our hands to make a positive difference in the communities where we live, work and serve. Imagine the impact we can make when we give, together.”

Last year, TELUS contributed 5% of its pre-tax profits to charitable organizations – a total of $85 million to build healthier communities, along with more than $150 million in support of COVID-19 related initiatives. Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.4 billion in value, time, and financial support to charities and grassroots community organizations in Canada and in global communities where it operates, including 1.6 million days of volunteerism. Each year, TELUS supports more than 4,000 charities and community organizations worldwide.

For more info, visit the website to view the official terms, conditions and eligibility requirements. To learn more about TELUS social impact, visit telus.com/friendlyfuture.

Survey methodology: The Future Friendly Days Survey ran on the Angus Reid Forum Omnibus, interviewing 1,515 online National Canadians April 2nd to 6th, 2021. Data are weighted on age, gender, region and education to be representative of Statistics Canada proportions for general population Canadians. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

