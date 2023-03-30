Results of a recent survey show that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is gaining popularity among Canadians.

A Nanos poll has Poilievre as the preferred choice for prime minister among 28.7 per cent of Canadians, followed by Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (25.9%), NDP’s Jagmeet Singh (16.1%), Green Party’s Elizabeth May (3.8%) and People’s Party of Canada’s Maxime Bernier (3.9%). Seventeen per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.

“Since winning the 2015 federal election Trudeau has had the advantage as preferred Prime Minister for most of the period and against all opposition leaders. Conservative Leader Poilievre has now numerically surpassed Trudeau,” said Nik Nanos pollster and chair of Nanos Research.

The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions has the Conservatives in the lead with 50.1 points, followed by the Liberals at 47.2 points, the NDP with 46.2 points, the Greens 31.6 points, the People’s Party 27.2 points and the Bloc Quebecois 39.9 points (QC only).

If an election were held at this time, the Conservatives would receive 34.8 per cent of the votes, followed by the Liberals at 28.9 at per cent, the NDP at 19 per cent, the Bloc Quebecois at 6.3 per cent, the Greens at 5.3 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 4.4 per cent, according to the Nanos ballot tracker.

The Nanos random survey of 1,115 respondents in Canada is accurate 2.9 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20. This report is based on the four waves of tracking ending March 24.