Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccines later than other countries: PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canadians will have to wait for COVID-19 vaccines when they become available because the first doses will not be made here.

“One of the things to remember is Canada no longer has any domestic production capacity for vaccines. Countries like the United States, Germany and the U.K. do have domestic pharmaceutical facilities which is why they’re obviously going to prioritize helping their citizens first,” the prime minister said outside Rideau Cottage Tuesday.

With promising news from several vaccine manufacturers, government officials in the US, UK and Germany have said their citizens could start receiving vaccines as early as December.

Canadians should expect to receive doses shortly after that point, but without a domestic manufacturing capacity, which the country hasn’t had for decades, there will be a delay, said Trudeau in an attempt to explain the delay. “That is why the government bought doses of so many potentially successful vaccines, and why it is reinvesting in domestic manufacturing.”

“We have done everything we can to ensure that Canadians get these vaccines as quickly as possible and as effectively as possible,” Trudeau added.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said the delay will mean more hardship for Canadians.

“The prime minister told the House that Canadians would be first in line to receive the vaccine, but today he admitted we are going to be behind many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany,” he said in the House of Commons. “How many more months will it take to flatten the curve because this prime minister has been unable to secure a vaccine?”

The NDP feels there is no excuse for the delay.

“After bragging about how good Canada’s system of procurement is, this is a shocking admission that Canadians will have to wait longer than other countries to get their vaccines,” said NDP Health Critic, Don Davies. “The Prime Minister announced this troubling news very casually considering people all across the country are making huge sacrifices to keep their neighbours safe and are eagerly awaiting a vaccine.There’s absolutely no excuse for Canadians to be in this situation and the Prime Minister has a lot to answer for.”

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc later told CTV that assuming approvals are given by Health Canada, Canadians will be able to start being vaccinated in January 2021.