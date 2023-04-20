HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Canberra becomes 1st jurisdiction in Australia to offer free abortions

NewsWire
0
0

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has become the first jurisdiction in the country to offer free abortions.

From Thursday, the ACT government will entirely subsidize medical abortion for Canberra women who are up to nine weeks’ pregnant and surgical abortion for those who are up to 16 weeks of gestation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The policy is part of the government’s commitment announced in August 2022 to make reproductive healthcare more easily accessible.

According to government estimates, the program will cost A$4.6 million ($3 million) over the next four years.

It makes the ACT the first of Australia’s eight states and territories to offer free abortions, with patients in the rest of the country facing out-of-pocket costs of up to A$700.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government was proud to offer the critical healthcare service without significant stress and financial impact.

“We’re really proud that the ACT is becoming the first jurisdiction to provide people with free surgical and medical abortions for anyone who needs it, up to 16 weeks,” she was quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Thursday.

It comes after a survey conducted by the territory’s peak body for women’s health, Women’s Health Matters (WHM), uncovered significant barriers for Canberrans seeking abortions.

Of 90 people who participated in the survey, 12 were unable to access an abortion in the ACT.

“We’ve learned through our research how different barriers work together to make it really challenging to access what is a time-sensitive medical procedure,” WHM chief executive Lauren Anthes said.

20230420-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana to ensure speedy transportation of oxygen

    New Covid cases dip below 26k in Karnataka; deaths 626

    Kerala’s TPR falls below 20% but caution must: Vijayan

    Right to Health Bill passed in R’sthan Assembly amid protests by...