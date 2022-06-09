In an ongoing medica trial in the US, it was found that a group of 12 rectal cancer patients showed no tumour after they participated in an antibody drug trial for six months.

The findings of this trial have surprised the medical community and cancer researchers are optimistic about this.

What was even more of a breakthrough was the fact that not only did all tumour of the patients disappear completely, but they did not report any severe side effects of the antibody drug either. This is as per the research paper which was published in the New England Journal of medicine a short while ago.

In order to ensure that the patients were truly tumour free, they underwent a battery of tests – PET scans, physical, bioscopy, endoscopy as well as MRI scans. None of the reports showed signs of a tumour.

The author of the study was quoted as saying, “All 12 patients had a clinical complete response, with no evidence of tumour on magnetic resonance imaging. Longer follow-up is needed to assess the duration of response.”

The researchers in this trial wanted to find out if dostarlimab, which is an antibody drug prescribed in standard chemotherapy or standard surgery could be an effective treatment for “advanced deficient MisMatch Repair (dMMR) tumours.”

MMR deficient cells usually tend to have many DNA mutations that can lead to cancer. This deficiency is more commonly found in colorectal cancers, endometrial cancer and other types of gastrointestinal cancer.

This trial was conducted at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre which is located in New York. For the trial the participants who were MisMatch repair-deficient Stage II or Stage III (rectal adenocarcinoma) were given the drug for six months every three weeks.

Adenocarcinoma is a cancer type that usually develops in the glands lining our organs. as per the original treatment plan this treatment was to be followed by chemotherapy and/or surgery and patients who showed a positive clinical response would proceed without both.

To their surprise, at the end of six months all 12 patients reported a “clinical complete” response and had no sign of any tumour.

As reported by New India Express, a senior consultant and medical oncologist Dr. Nikhil S Ghadyalpatil spoke to PTI and said, “These results are cause for great optimism yet these are early days for the trial as well as for the patients who wish to embark on this treatment. This approach cannot supplant current curative multimodality treatment approach.”

He further said, “Clinical complete response as an end point used in this study is an imperfect surrogate for long term cure and hence should be interpreted cautiously. We need larger placebo-controlled studies with longer follow up in this setting to confidently consider using this approach in routine practice.”

This was a small concentrated group and further research is required in a broader population to get a better understanding. Meanwhile, this trial has provided a ray of hope and a much-needed boost to cancer researchers who will be motivated to pursue this further.