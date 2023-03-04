HEALTHWORLD

Cancerous skin lesion removed from Biden’s chest, no further treatment required: Physician

NewsWire
0
0

A cancerous skin lesion had been removed from US President Joe Biden’s chest, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said.

O’Connor wrote on Friday in a memo that the tissue was removed as part of Biden’s health assessment at a military hospital last month and sent for a traditional biopsy.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” O’Connor added.

“No further treatment is required.”

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to “spread” or metastasize, O’Connor said, adding that “they do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal”.

“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” the White House doctor noted.

Biden, 80, had his annual physical exam two weeks ago. O’Connor announced later that he “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male” who is fit to carry out the duties of the presidency.

20230304-062204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    29 more succumb to Covid in Andhra Pradesh

    Dedicated Covid units in 2 hospitals of Bengal districts

    Japan mulls extending Covid quasi-emergency in 13 prefectures

    RDIF, Panacea Biotec to start Sputnik V production in India