With the increasing trend of virtual campaigns by candidates and political parties during elections, candidates contesting polls will need to maintain an account of expenditure incurred by them in this regard.

As per the Commission guidelines, candidates are required to maintain expenditure incurred by them in this regard in their accounts and the same shall be reflected in their Abstract Statement of election expenses (Schedule 11) to be submitted by them to the concerned DEOs along with their accounts of election expenses within 30 days of declaration of results.

“Political parties are also required to show the amount incurred by them in this regard in their Statement of Election Expenses to be submitted by them to ECI (recognised political party)/CEO (unrecognised political party) within 75 days of completion of Assembly Election,” says the poll panel guidelines.

The National and State Recognised Political Parties are required to submit their Election Expenditure Statements with the Election Commission within 75 days of completion of the Assembly Election.

Keeping in view the increasing incidents of misuse of social media and menace of paid news and as a result of ECI’s vigorous persuasion, major social media platforms agreed to observe Voluntary Code of Ethics formulated by them in March 2019. This will be applicable in the upcoming Karnataka polls.

Officials said that the Commission has requested all political parties and candidates to ensure that their supporters do not indulge in hate speeches and fake news.

Strict watch on social media posts is being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated. Media may also play an active role in curbing the menace of fake news.

Moreover, all the election management related news on all the major national and regional news channels during elections would be monitored vigorously. If any untoward incident or violation of any law/rule is noticed, action would be taken immediately.

Reports of monitoring would also be forwarded to the CEOs. Office of CEO will ascertain status on each and every item and file ATR/Status Report.

Besides, Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) are in place at all the districts and state level. All political advertisements proposed to be issued on electronic media shall require pre-certification from the concerned MCMC.

Political advertisements in all electronic media, channels, cable network, radio including private FM stations, cinema halls, audio-visual displays in public places, voice messages and bulk SMS over phone and social media and other websites shall come within the purview of pre-certification and all political parties and candidates need to follow pre-certification instructions.

Officials said that MCMCs will also keep a strict vigil on suspected cases of paid news in the media and suitable action will be taken in confirmed cases after following all due procedures.

While the Commission believes that money power is one of the major issues in the Karnataka polls, for greater transparency and for ease of monitoring of election expenses, candidates would be required to open a separate bank account and incur their election expenses from only that account.

The Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Department has been asked to activate Air Intelligence Units in the airports of the State and also to gather intelligence and take necessary action to check movement of large sums of money in the state.

As per the poll panel, district election officers (DEOs) have been directed to obtain unusual and suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash exceeding Rs 1 lakh from banks for due verification followed by necessary action. If the amount is more than Rs 10 lakh, then DEOs shall pass on such information to the Income Tax Department for necessary action.

