Candle4SSR: Peaceful digital protest initiated for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, has called for a peaceful digital protest to demand justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in Mumbai last month.

Bhandari has urged Sushant’s fans to light a candle in his name at 8pm on Wednesday and share photographs on Twitter tagging him, which he will retweet.

It was decided by today during my Youtube Live that Tomorrow all those who want Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput will do peaceful protest & light candle, 🪔 at 8 pm.#Candle4SSR – this hashtag (people decided) for tomorrow.



Tag me with pics at 8 pm on 22July.

So I can Retweet! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 21, 2020

The protest, #Candle4SSR, is also a peaceful way of requesting authorities to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s untimely demise.