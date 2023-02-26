BJP workers on Sunday took out a silent candlelight protest in J&K’s Ganderbal district and other places against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists earlier in the day

BJP District President Mohammed Amin Shah led the protest at the clock tower in Ganderbal town against the killing of Pandit security guard at Pulwama this morning.

Terming the killing unfortunate and dark chapter in Kashmir, he told reporters that such incidents create sadness and distress among people of Kashmir.

“People want to leave violence and live peacefully with their families. Such incidents should not take place. Human life is precious and should not be wasted like this,” Shah said.

Many locals joined the protest. Similar protests were held at some other places in the Valley.

Sanjay Sharma, a local Kashmiri Pandit, who worked as a bank security guard, was killed by terrorists in his native village Achan in Pulwama.

Political leaders across the board including former Chief Ministers Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad have condemned the killing.

Apni Party President, Syed Altaf Bukhari has also condemned the killing asserting that those responsible for such innocent killings are enemies of the people of J&K.

20230226-202603