INDIA

Candlelight protests held against Kashmiri Pandit’s killing in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

BJP workers on Sunday took out a silent candlelight protest in J&K’s Ganderbal district and other places against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists earlier in the day

BJP District President Mohammed Amin Shah led the protest at the clock tower in Ganderbal town against the killing of Pandit security guard at Pulwama this morning.

Terming the killing unfortunate and dark chapter in Kashmir, he told reporters that such incidents create sadness and distress among people of Kashmir.

“People want to leave violence and live peacefully with their families. Such incidents should not take place. Human life is precious and should not be wasted like this,” Shah said.

Many locals joined the protest. Similar protests were held at some other places in the Valley.

Sanjay Sharma, a local Kashmiri Pandit, who worked as a bank security guard, was killed by terrorists in his native village Achan in Pulwama.

Political leaders across the board including former Chief Ministers Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad have condemned the killing.

Apni Party President, Syed Altaf Bukhari has also condemned the killing asserting that those responsible for such innocent killings are enemies of the people of J&K.

20230226-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Birmingham Test: Tough challenge awaits Rohit-Dravid duo against a bold England

    The emotional cost of Covid-19 on infertile couples

    WBSSC recruitment scam: CBI files fresh FIR against five former committee...

    ‘Benefits from disaster resilient infra at nascent stage of hydrogen economy’