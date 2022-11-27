INDIA

Cane growers get decomposer substance to check stubble burning in UP

The cane department of the Uttar Pradesh government has started distributing decomposer substances to sugarcane growers in Pilibhit to prevent burning of dry cane leaves in the agricultural fields.

The scientists of UP council of sugarcane research (UPCSR) and the Krashi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) are also sharing the scientific methodology of decomposing crop residue with the farmers.

District cane officer, Jitendra Kumar Mishra, said, “The department provided one unit of decomposer to every cane grower in the district free of cost. This will not only reduce air pollution to a considerable extent, but also ensure adequate availability of eco-friendly manure to farmers, he said.

Dr Shailendra Singh Dhaka, a plant physiologist of KVK at Pilibhit said that after the application of the decomposer, the dry leaves are converted into manure within 10 to 12 days which is rich in nitrogen, potash, phosphorus and other micro nutrients which are essential for the soil health.

