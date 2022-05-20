India is having the best time at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. As the official Country of Honour, India unveiled its own pavilion at the Cannes Market. Several Indian celebrities graced the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation led by India’s Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and finally India’s chosen movie, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ got its world premiere at the best international stage.

R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was India’s official selection and it got a prime time screening of 9 PM at the Palais des Festivals. For the occasion, director, and actor R. Madhavan walked the red carpet along with ISRO’s space scientist Nambi Narayanan (the movie is a biopic based on his life).

The movie left the audiences gripped and on the edge of their seat. The movie was truly a grand premiere as it became the most talked about film at the Cannes along with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The biographical drama moved the audiences to such an extent that it was received by the full house present at the screening with a deafening 10-minute-long standing ovation.

The cast of the movie were left speechless with the thunderous applause received for the movie.

Talking about the wonderful reception for his movie at Cannes 2022, R. Madhavan, who has acted as well as directed this movie said, “I’m overwhelmed and exhilarated. It’s a surreal moment for all of us at Team Rocketry! Humbled and grateful By God’s grace. Thank you for all your love and support.”

The movie’s theatrical release is scheduled for July 1, 2022.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is actor R. Madhavan’s directorial debut. He also stars as the lead and plays the titular role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and the movie follows the life and achievements of the space scientist.

The movie has been mounted on a massive scale and shot across several countries – India, Canada, France, Serbia and Georgia. The movie also stars international actors like Vincent Riotta, Phyllis Logan and Ron Donnachie along with special cameo appearances by Shahrukh Khan and Suriya.

The movie will be released worldwide on July 1, 2022 in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

