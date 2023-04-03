ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Cannes confirms it’ll honour Harrison Ford, screen ‘Dial of Destiny’

NewsWire
The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, the news that was first revealed by ‘Variety’ last week.

James Mangold and Harrison Ford will climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals on May 18 alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. The film will be screened out of competition.

The festival will also pay a special tribute to Ford for his career.

The film has been produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. This instalment will reportedly be Ford’s last time playing the titular character, reports ‘Variety’.

Details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps that are tighter than those of a mummy, in the words of ‘Variety’, but based on the trailer this one does find Dr Jones facing off against former Nazis in a flashback sequence that uses ‘de-aging technology’ to zap Ford back in time.

Mangold said: “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film ‘Heavy’, as part of Director’s Fortnight; 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

