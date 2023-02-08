INDIASCI-TECH

Canon on Wednesday launched two new mirrorless cameras — EOS R8, and EOS R50 — for consumers in India.

These entry-level cameras come packed with many fun, creative tools and automated features, allowing users to create high-quality vlogs and images easily with minimal camera operation.

“While the youthful EOS R50 is tailor-made for social content creators and photography enthusiasts looking at sharing innovating and mesmerizing content, the dynamic EOS R8 is made for wedding professionals and serious amateurs looking at upgrades to the full-frame mirrorless segment,” Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said in a statement.

The EOS R8 comes equipped with Movie Digital IS, which digitally performs tilt correction as well as 5-axis image stabilisation during video shooting.

Moreover, the EOS R’s newly developed 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor enables 6K data to be obtained from its entire width, producing high-quality cropless oversampled 4K UHD footage at up to 60p.

Besides normal 8-bit recording, the EOS R8 offers two options for recording 10-bit 4:2:2 high dynamic range video.

“For the youth of today, the EOS R50 is a light-weight entry-level camera launched to create quality content be it a fashion vlog or capturing a family vacation,” C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India said in a statement.

With EOS R50, users can be assured of the high quality of the footage.

The EOS R50’s APS-C format image sensor is three times larger than the 1-inch sensor on the latest smartphones, meaning sharper, more detailed images and videos, and less noise (graininess) even in low light, said the company.

Further, with 24.2 megapixels, the EOS R50 is also capable of producing high-quality Uncrop 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K worth of data.

The EOS R50 comes with two different Movie IS (Image Stabilizer) levels (‘Enhanced’ and ‘On’) that digitally perform 5-axis camera shake correction, which is enhanced when used in conjunction with an RF lens with in-lens IS.

