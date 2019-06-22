Canon India launches new RF85mm f/1.2L USM lens

New Delhi June 27 (IANS) Japanese digital imaging major Canon on Thursday launched its new RF85mm f/1.2L USM portrait prime lens for Rs 2,19,995 in India.

The new RF85mm lens redefines what an 85mm lens can achieve on Canon’s EOS R system, enabling professional photographers to create beautiful bokeh effects, the company said in a statement.

The RF85mm f/1.2L USM utilizes the wide diameter and short back focus distance of the RF mount to achieve an 85mm lens with a bright aperture of f/1.2, ultra-high resolution and autofocus function.

With its large aperture of f/1.2, the RF85mm f/1.2L USM allows more light to enable photographers to control light exposure and its 9-blade circular aperture also delivers amazingly beautiful and soft bokeh.

The f/1.2 aperture enables the capturing of sharp and crisp images in low light environments with higher shutter speed.

The lens achieves a minimum focusing distance of 0.85m and 0.12x maximum magnification, expanding the shooting capability from close-ups of people to shooting small objects, the statement added.

The RF 85mm f/1.2L USM also features Canon’s Air Sphere Coating (ASC) to reduce lens flare and ghosting caused by reflections and improve image clarity and contrast when shooting into the backlight.

