Canon India partners cyber-security firm ESET to safeguard users

Canon India on Monday announced a strategic partnership with ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, to provide end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for organisations.

ESET solutions provide multi-layered protection with a combination of technologies, such as behaviour-based detection and cloud-based analysis, ensuring comprehensive security.

In addition, ESET’s lightweight solutions also come with a user-friendly interface and intuitive security alerts and notifications, including anti-spam, anti-phishing, and anti-theft protection for complete digital device and data security.

“The rapid adoption of digitalisation has also created new challenges and threats, making cybersecurity among the top priorities for businesses, especially with cyber-attacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated in recent times,” said Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India.

With the introduction of ESET solutions to our office automation gamut, “we are enabling our customers to stay one step ahead of potential threats and provide them with an efficient and secure digital network,” he added.

Canon India and ESET will work together to provide comprehensive, cybersecurity solutions including the ‘ESET PROTECT’ platform that enables businesses of all sizes to protect themselves from advanced cyberthreats. The solutions can be deployed on-premise or from the cloud.

“We understand the challenges that Indian businesses face in the current cybersecurity landscape, and we are committed to helping them stay protected,” said Parvinder Walia, ESET President for APJ.

ESET said it protects over 110 million users across 200 countries and territories by offering a range of security products and services.

