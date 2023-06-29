Canon on Thursday announced that it registered a production of 110 million EOS Series interchangeable-lens cameras in March and 160 million RF/EF series interchangeable lenses in May globally.

According to the company, an EOS R6 Mark II (released in December 2022) was the 110 millionth EOS series camera produced, while an RF100mm F2.8 L MACRO IS USM (released in July 2021) became the Company’s 160 millionth interchangeable lens.

Canon’s EOS system debuted alongside the EF series of interchangeable lenses in March 1987 as the world’s first fully-electronic mount system for silver halide film AF SLR cameras. Canon’s proprietary EF lenses were also launched in March 1987.

Presently, Canon boasts 115 lenses in its extensive RF and EF lens lineup, including an ultra-wide-angle 5.2 mm focal length lens, a 1200 mm focal length super-telephoto lens, and EF Cinema Series lenses for video production.

Meanwhile, Canon has launched its most compact, lightweight, and affordable camera — ‘EOS R100’, along with the RF28mm f/2.8 STM lens — the first-ever ‘pancake’ prime lens in the RF lens line-up in India.

The pancake lens is capable of providing exceptional image quality in a remarkably small and portable form, and the new lens is developed based on photographers’ inputs.

