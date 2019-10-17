Canon uses Noida technical centre for boost services quality

Noida, Oct 18 (IANS) Canon India on Friday said that its technical excellence centre in Noida plays a vital role in improving quality of its services across both B2B and B2C businesses.

The Canon Technical Excellence Centre also serves as the learning and training hub for customer service specialists.

“We strive to give our customers the best possible service backed by the latest innovations, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and making them Canon loyalists. Canon Technical Excellence Centre (C-TEC) is where this is made possible and we are proud to showcase this to the world,” said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Canon India.

C-TEC not only houses one of the largest dark rooms for imaging, but also accommodates most of Canon’s product portfolio under one roof.

“With an extensive market engineering framework, we are constantly catering to our entire range of B2C and B2B products across the country,” said Rahul Goel, Director-Market Engineering, Canon India.

In the B2B space, the company has one of the largest direct service networks in the industry, comprising over 280 direct staff operating out of more than 40 locations.

In the B2C space, Canon India has a wide service reach in over 300 cities.

The company has offices and warehouses in 14 cities and employs over 1,000 people in the country.

