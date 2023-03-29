Breaking his silence over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday that he will not comment on any issue that is pending in the courts.

However, he also said that the leaders of JD(U) have already given their statements on the issue and he holds similar views as them.

“Since I have joined politics, I have never commented on matters pending in the courts. If anyone is facing a court case, I would not like to comment on it. I have been running the government in Bihar for the last 17 years, but I have never interfered in any court matter,” the Chief Minister said, adding: “I am closely observing all the developments in the country. Everyone knows why they are happening.”

“I firmly believe that opposition unity is needed more and more in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I am waiting for the opposition leaders to take the initiative. I went to Delhi twice and met with the leaders of the opposition parties. Now, I am waiting for their calls,” Nitish Kumar said.

Reacting to the recent appointment of Samrat Chaudhary as the state BJP President, the Chief Minister said: “He was once associated with my party. He only has one job, which is to go here and there. It will not affect Bihar politics. Even Upendra Kushwaha was with us and I had given him many important posts. But he also fled from the JD(U). He had promised me that he would never go anywhere for the rest of his life, but he fled. These leaders will not affect the politics of Bihar.”

