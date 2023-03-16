HEALTHINDIA

Can’t confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said that the post-mortem report of the two siblings, allegedly mauled by stray dogs in Vasant Kunj area, is still awaited and till then, it cannot be confirmed that strays caused their deaths.

She also said that she called an emergency meeting of the officials after the incident and met the NGOs working with MCD for sterilisation of stray dogs. She said that she has also directed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan to make sterilisation more effective and involve RWAs, local community feeders, and dog lovers.

On the issue of stray dogs in the capital city, she said that there are approximately 6 lakh stray dogs in Delhi, but no census has been taken in the last 7-8 years. “Currently, there are 20 sterilisation centres in the city, out of which 16 are functional. Detailed reports have been asked for, and a detailed action plan will be created based on the feedback received from the centres,” Oberoi said.

The Mayor said that the issues of stray dogs will soon be solved while ensuring that dogs in the city are well taken care of. The officials will learn from other cities and bring in the best practices to make the sterilisation program more effective, she added.

She said that the government is committed to resolving the issue of stray dogs in Delhi and creating a safe and healthy environment for both the citizens and the dogs.

