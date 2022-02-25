BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Can’t sideline sustainability, must adopt green practices: NAREDCO MAHI President

By NewsWire
0
0

The realty sector can no longer turn a blind eye to sustainable and climate-conscious practices and must take more assertive steps for adoption of green building practices, Tara Subramaniam, President of National Real Estate Development Counil’s (NAREDCO) women wing MAHI, said on Friday.

The real estate sector contributes 20 per cent of greenhouse gases.

Subramaniam made the remarks at the first-ever women-focused realty convention held in New Delhi.

She added that women in the real estate sector should think of modern and progressive ways for driving further growth in the sector.

The NAREDCO’s women wing was established to empower women entrepreneurs and to further encourage participation of women in the real estate sector and make the space more inclusive.

D. Thara, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, stressed on the need for women to bring about different and new dimensions into property development and architecture, the Council said in a statement.

Thara urged women to break traditions and create new opportunities.

“It should be looked upon as to how we can break the way the labour market operates. Why cannot a woman be a good mason? If a woman is made a sub-contractor, it would make women workers from rural areas feel much safer,” the Council added in the statement quoting the Additional Secretary.

NAREDCO is an autonomous self-regulatory body under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

20220225-234007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.