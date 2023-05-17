INDIA

Can’t stay the HC order on 2008 Jaipur blasts without hearing acquitted accused: SC

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay the Rajasthan High Court order, which acquitted four men who were sentenced to death by the trial court in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blast case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Rajesh Bindal observed that the court cannot pass an order without hearing people, who were acquitted by the high court. However, the top court stayed a direction passed in the high court order, delivered on March 29, asking the state’s Director General of Police to order an inquiry against the investigating officer and other police personnel involved in the case.

The bench imposed certain conditions and directed that the four people, who were acquitted, be released unless wanted in any other case.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Rajasthan government along with senior advocate Manish Singhvi, sought a stay on the high court order. Counsel said the people were convicted and awarded the death penalty for a serious crime.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the family members of the victims, also sought a stay of the high court verdict.

The bench, however, said it would not mechanically stay the high court and people who were acquitted by the high court should be heard.

The top court directed all four to surrender their passports and added that if they were released from jail, then they would have to register their appearance on a daily basis between 10 a.m. and 12 noon before the anti-terror squad police station in Jaipur.

As Venkataramani sought that the court may issue an order for continued detention of the four persons under Section 390 of CrPC, the bench replied that it is not inclined to pass the order for keeping them in jail after their acquittal.

The top court also made it clear that those acquitted cannot refer the high court judgment in any other case for securing bail and added that the matter should be placed before Chief Justice of India, as it needs to be heard by a bench of three judges, as this is an appeal against a death reference.

The bench clarified that it would have to hear the accused and also go through the entire evidence. After hearing submissions, the top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 9.

The Rajasthan government and family members of the blast victims moved the apex court challenging the high court verdict.

In May 2008, a series of blasts rocked Jaipur and the explosions left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

20230517-214003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High drama in Kuppam as police stop Chandrababu Naidu from holding...

    Number of cases admitted through IBC in Q1FY23 higher than yr...

    DMRC seeks review of HC order on plea by DAMEPL in...

    Telangana BJP terms attack on MP act of cowardice