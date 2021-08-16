Canterbury region in New Zealand’s South Island will host the warm-up matches ahead of the 2022 women’s Cricket World Cup from February 27 to March 2.

Each team will play two warm-up matches across four days at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln Green, and Rangiora Oval. Fans can watch matches at the venues free of charge.

Apart from the warm-up matches, the official pre-tournament media day, press conferences by the captains, and welcoming of all teams will be held in Christchurch.

Canterbury’s hosting of the warm-up matches will provide significant economic value for the region at an estimation of $4.2 million.

This tournament will be the first glob’l women’s cricket event since the T20 World Cup final last year on March 8, which saw over 86,000 fans turn out at the MCG. ‘

India’s first warm-up match is against South Africa at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval on February 27. They will then take on a qualifier team on March 1 at the same venue.

The Chief Executive Officer of the tournament Andrea Nelson said she wants as many Kiwi spectators as possible to experience the marquee event.

“When New Zealand last hosted the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup back in 2000, the White Ferns came away with our country’s first and only women’s world titl’ to date. That’s something I’m sure ‘ll Kiwi wouldn’t mind seeing again. Attending World Cup matches will be very affordable – an action-packed day out for a family will cost from $45 (New Zealand dollar), which we think is real v”lue for money.”

Three teams from the qualifying tournament will join hosts New Zealand, defending champions England, six-time title winners Australia, 2005 and 2017 runners-up India, and South Africa in the eight-team tournament.

The eight teams will then go head-to-head in 31 matches to be played across 31 days in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The opening match of the tournament will see New Zealand take on one of the qualifiers in a day-night match at Bay Oval in Mount Manganui on March 4.

Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will host the final on April 3 apart from the second semi-final on March 31. Basin Reserve in Wellington will organise the first semi-final on March 30.

