Canvases of abstraction

New Delhi, July 14 (IANSlife) ‘My Abstract Universe’, an online solo exhibition of artworks by contemporary artist Yashwant Singh, depicts an unusual imagery of abstraction — replete with tattoos and piercings, kitchen artifacts, weapons, masks and textiles.

Currently open for viewing online, Yashvant’s paintings take us to an abstract world of tribal and folk. Patterns, objects are magnificently spaced. His art uses a visual language of shape, form, colour, and line to create a composition which may exist with a degree of independence from visual references in the world.

“His personal inner thoughts and feelings find space in his creations. Some prominent as signs or symbols, others are hidden away in multiple coats of colour and calligraphy. Yashvant’s work comprises non-terrestrial script, geometrical forms, meditational third eyes, nature elements, and colours used layer by layer, overlapping, and mingling, manifesting his mindscape. Drawing and layering become a way of expressing an emotion visually. A meditative oasis for the viewer to momentarily find tranquility in disturbing times,” says Neelam Malhotra, curator at Ampas Art Gallery.

“I am doing abstract work that has come out of the figurative. When I was in college I used to visit Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal which has permanently displayed and exhibited Indian folk and tribal arts. After completing my MFA, I worked in the studio of Bharat Bhavan for a year. Where senior abstract artists also work in the studio, I have worked under their direction, whenever I found time to visit nearby villages and watched the working style of folk and tribal artists. During meeting and interaction with tribals and their art, I had to learn so many things and I realized my calling,” said the artist.

“I really enjoy the meditative process. Coats of colour, repetition of motifs, I gradually started moving towards classical music and spirituality and the definitive figures started to disappear off the paintings,” he concluded.

