INDIA

Capable of ‘buying’ every leader of Sitamarhi, claims ex-Bihar minister

NewsWire
0
0

Former sugercane minister of Bihar and JD-U leader Ranju Geeta has claimed that if she would sell one piece of plot in Patna, she would be capable of “buying every leader of Sitamarhi district”.

The former minister in Nitish Kumar government made the remark while addressing the party workers during the assessment meeting. Moreover, the party workers present in the meeting clapped after her statement.

She asserted that “no one could dare to challenge her over money”. If she would sell a plot in Patna, “she could buy every leader of Sitamarhi district”, the former MLA from Bajpatti assembly constituency said.

The statement by Geeta came after Rekha Devi who was the MLC candidate of JD-U was elected during recently concluded MLC elections. Geeta and Rekha Devi are said to be rival to each other.

20220614-035201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    E-survey to map nutrition, health status in India launched

    Army inducts Short Span Bridging System for smooth movement of tanks

    Delhi reports marginal rise in new Covid cases, two deaths

    Anand Rathi Wealth shares up over 11% on strong Q4 earnings