Former sugercane minister of Bihar and JD-U leader Ranju Geeta has claimed that if she would sell one piece of plot in Patna, she would be capable of “buying every leader of Sitamarhi district”.

The former minister in Nitish Kumar government made the remark while addressing the party workers during the assessment meeting. Moreover, the party workers present in the meeting clapped after her statement.

She asserted that “no one could dare to challenge her over money”. If she would sell a plot in Patna, “she could buy every leader of Sitamarhi district”, the former MLA from Bajpatti assembly constituency said.

The statement by Geeta came after Rekha Devi who was the MLC candidate of JD-U was elected during recently concluded MLC elections. Geeta and Rekha Devi are said to be rival to each other.

20220614-035201