INDIA

Capacity to change leadership is BJP’s strength: National Gen Sec B.L. Santhosh

BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh said on Sunday that the party’s capacity to change leadership has always been its strength.

The statement has created ripples in the state political corridors and assumed importance against the backdrop of upcoming General Assembly elections in 2023.

Though, the high command has stated that the next elections would be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the statement has again started debate over his leadership, party sources explained.

The experiments in this regard have been successful in Punjab and Gujarat states. The strategy of BJP to keep away sitting MLAs and family members of party leaders have given good results, he further said.

With the introduction of new faces in several states, BJP has attained power. In New Delhi and Gujarat corporation elections, new faces who contested on BJP tickets have won, he maintained.

Tickets were not given to those sitting corporators in the national capital. These experiments are possible only in BJP, he said.

Chief Minister Bommai reacting to statements by Santhosh said, his observations are correct and he had spoken in reference to Corporation elections, he said.

BJP General Secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi stated that there is only Karnataka model for Karnataka. There is no need of Punjab or Gujarat models for the state.

20220501-174637

