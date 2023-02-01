The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has got the lion’s share from Rs 1.96 lakh crore allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Union budget 2023-24, which was presented on Wednesday.

The total allocation to the MHA this year is 1,96,034.94 crore, while the previous budget 2022-23 had earmarked 1,85,776.55 crore.

There has been allocation for improving infrastructure along the international border and modernisation of police forces.

The majority of total allocation, Rs 1,27,756.74 crore has been given to the CAPFs which is higher than previous year of 1,19,070.36 crore.

The Border Security Force, which guards the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has been given Rs 24,771.28 crore, an increase from to Rs 23,557.51 crore in 2022-23.

ITBP got Rs 8,096.89 crore in comparison to 7,626.38 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Assam Rifles has been allocated Rs 7,052.46 crore. For modernisation of police forces in the country, Rs 3,750 crore has been given, which is more than the current fiscal’s Rs 2,432.06 crore.

Rs 2780.88 crore has been given for security purpose, Rs 1,564.65 crore for census-related work, Rs 1,100 crore for women safety schemes, Rs 700 crore for modernisation of forensic capacities, Rs 350.61 crore for maintenance of border check posts.

