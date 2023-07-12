Micro-VC fund CapFort Ventures on Wednesday launched a Rs 200 crore India-focused tech fund that plans to invest in more than 40 startups in the next two years.

With a focus on pre-Series A stage companies, the fund will invest in startups with a valuation Rs 100 crore, it said in a statement.

The India-focused fund is spearheaded by industry leaders Abhimanyu Bisht, the former CEO of Venture Catalysts, and Kavit Sutariya, the founder of Hiraco Ventures and angel investor.

“The introduction of our Rs 200 crore India-focused tech fund is a strategic milestone for CapFort Ventures. We are confident in our ability to identify ground-breaking tech startups and guide them towards sustainable growth,” said Bisht, General Partner, CapFort Ventures.

CapFort Ventures, a Category II AIF fund, aims to invest in startups across key technology domains covering deeptech, cleantech, B2B tech, logistics, healthtech and other impact-oriented sectors.

The first close of the fund is expected to take place by the end of the year. The VC firm said a green shoe option of Rs 100 crore is also available, in case of additional interest is received from investors.

“By investing in high-potential technology startups, we aim to help disruptive entrepreneurs push the envelope of technological innovation which drives India’s next decade of growth,” said Sutariya.

Sutariya has made over 72 investments across various sectors and stages of startups. Some of his key investments are Wellness Forever, Reshamandi, Chqbook, Melorra, Karkinos, Ketto, Inc42, FarEye, Pidge, Posist, Zingbus and TrueMeds.

Bisht has invested in startups like Zingbus, AdOnMo, Basic Home Loan, Sheru, Hesa, ANS Commerce, Ethereal Machines, InShorts and Vidooly.

