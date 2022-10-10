Technology services major Capgemini on Monday acquired Quorsus, a UK-based firm specializing in consultancy services to financial institutions, for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in London, the team at Quorsus works across the financial ecosystem, applying their extensive post-trade capital markets knowledge and delivery capabilities to support clients in regulatory reporting, financial market infrastructure and securities processing.

Capgemini said in a statement that the acquisition will further support its capital markets clients in addressing not only increasing regulatory requirements, but the need for strategic yet efficient operations across the trading lifecycle.

“The acquisition of Quorsus brings to our team a set of in-demand specialist expertise to reinforce our capital markets services for financial institutions,” said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit.

“With Quorsus, we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end business transformation to clients in financial services,” said Bose, also a Group Executive Board Member.

Since its inception in 2019, demand for its services has seen Quorsus achieve rapid growth across a broad portfolio of clients that includes some of the largest, and most prominent, global market participants, market infrastructure providers and industry associations within capital markets.

“Our current clients will benefit from the Group’s global scale and breadth of services, which we believe will be critical to ensure our clients can meet both their strategic transformation and regulatory driven change requirements,” said Ryan Baccus, CEO of Quorsus.

Capgemini currently has over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The group reported global revenues of 18 billion euros in 2021.

20221010-145603