‘Capital Adequacy Ratio’ above regulatory norms: Yes Bank

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Private lender Yes Bank on Wednesday reassured customers that its overall ‘Capital Adequacy Ratio’ is above regulatory requirements and that its operations are stable.

The bank gave the reassurance in response to what it called the recent “unsubstantiated and irresponsible press or social media speculation about” the lender.

“… In this regard, it may be noted that the bank’s overall ‘Capital Adequacy Ratio’ is comfortably above regulatory requirements and all efforts are being made to financially strengthen the bank even further,” the lender said in a statement.

“Kindly, therefore, pay no heed to these unfounded reports.”

Last week, the private lender rejected investor Erwin Singh Braich’s $1.2 billion investment offer but said that it will raise Rs 10,000 crore by issuing securities.

The bank last Friday said it will take up Citax Holdings, and Citax Investment Group’s investment offers in the next board meeting.

–IANS

rv/vd