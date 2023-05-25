WORLD

Capitol rioter who put feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk jailed

NewsWire
0
0

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who put his feet atop former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot, has been sentenced to four and a half years in jail.

Barnett, a 63-year-old retired firefighter, was convicted by a jury in January of eight charges, including civil disorder.

“For better or for worse, you’ve become one of the faces of January 6, and I think you’ve enjoyed that,” CNN quoted District Judge Christopher Cooper as saying during the sentencing on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have argued that Barnett came to Washington D.C. in January 2021 from his home in Arkansas, prepared for violence.

According to court documents, as the riot was underway Barnett spent 10 minutes in Pelosi’s office and only left when he was sprayed with chemical irritant.

During that time, he put his feet up on the Pelosi’s desk and wrote a note to the former House Speaker, calling her a “b**ch”.

Court documents also revealed that Barnett was in possession of a stun gun and that he took an envelope from the office.

The prosecutors said he left the Capitol showing the envelope to other rioters like it was a “trophy”.

“I shudder to think what would have happened if those staffers were there, or God forbid, the Speaker,” Judge Cooper said.

Pelosi was forced to flee the chamber floor with other lawmakers as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in an effort to block the certification of Joe Biden as President, reports the BBC.

Barnett addressed the court during Wednesday’s sentencing, saying that he will appeal his case.

“They want me to be remorseful for things I did not do. I’m obviously appealing this case… I was angry that day, I’ll admit I was angry, and I apologise for that,” he added.

The Barnett trial has been one of the most high-profile to stem from the attack on Congress.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to the breach in nearly all 50 states.

20230525-082002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Belarus is being drawn into war, says Zelensky

    S. Korean embassy in Ukraine urges remaining citizens to prepare for...

    SC sentences Kenyan-Indian to 1 year jail, slaps Rs 25L fine...

    Interpol issues red notice for crypto firm Terraform founder Do Kwon