New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANSlife) PUMA and homegrown brand, Fizzy Goblet, collaborated on a limited-edition sneaker collection for women this holiday season. With the domestic jutti and footwear brand’s own design aesthetic, the limited-edition release delivers two distinctive iterations of PUMA’s most recognisable minimalist sneakers, Cali and Carina. Only 200 unique pairs will be made available as part of this partnership.

Through her social media accounts, Kareena Kapoor Khan today unveiled the PUMA X Fizzy Goblet collection alongside actor Aisha R. Ahmed, fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani, and digital artist Srishti Dixit. The divas were included in a special picture shoot to promote the limited-edition sneaker line. Kareena is the brand ambassador for both brands.

Two design motifs are present in the series. The refined vibe of the plain white Cali shoe is subtly upgraded with pastel colours and mirror work. For those who want a full-blown glam style for festive night outs, the Carina shoe has a black foundation and a cheerful attitude with a delicate gold tale. This hand-embroidered collection also has the Formstrip, a PUMA hallmark and an essential design found on the majority of the brand’s footwear.

Speaking about the collaboration, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, We are excited to partner with Fizzy Goblet for a limited-edition drop this festive season. It is a proven homegrown brand established in giving a modern spin to Indian footwear. PUMA and Fizzy Goblet have leveraged each other’s key strengths to give consumers a fresh new take on our sneakers to play with. Abhishek added, We are confident that shoppers will love our PUMA X Fizzy Goblet sneakers and put the best foot forward in this celebratory period.

Speaking about the collaboration, Laksheeta Govil, CEO of Fizzy Goblet, said, The biggest drop of the year is here! The coming together of a global icon like PUMA and Fizzy Goblet with its handcrafted Indian aesthetics is a dream designer collaboration. Imagine wearing a beautiful pair of couture sneakers that also go with your lehengas!(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221020-174005