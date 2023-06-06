ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Captain America 4’ retitled ‘Brave New World’

“Captain America: New World Order” is now “Captain America: Brave New World”. Marvel Studios announced the title change for its upcoming fourth ‘Captain America’ movie on social media alongside a first look photo of stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the film’s set, reports ‘Variety’.

Marvel originally announced last July that “Captain America 4” would be subtitled “New World Order” and be released on May 3, 2024. The release date remains unchanged for the newly-titled “Brave New World”.

As per ‘Variety’, Anthony Mackie stars in the title role, making ‘Captain America 4’ his first outing as the eponymous hero in a feature film. The actor got his start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Falcon, but he took on the Captain America shield in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Chris Evans originated the role of Captain America in the MCU, but he exited the part in “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Malcolm Spellman, who was the creator of Mackie’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. The cast includes Harrison Ford in his MCU debut as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, taking over for William Hurt.

Ross is now the President of the United States in “Brave New World”. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson also star, reprising their roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from “The Incredible Hulk”. The supporting cast also includes Shira Haas and and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Danny Ramirez.

