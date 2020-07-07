Captain America and Lily James don’t seem to believe in social distancing

If rumours are true, our very own thirty-nine-year-old Captain America might actually be dating 31-year-old actress Lily James of Downton Abbey and Mamma Mia fame (she is also starring in the forthcoming Rebecca adaptation opposite Armie Hammer). The two were spotted out together in London over the weekend.

On Monday, the Daily Mail published images of the two partying at the Mark’s Club until 1 a.m., after which they reportedly shared a cab back to Evans’s hotel. According to reports, James lives in North London, while Evans, who should have otherwise been isolating in the United States, recently travelled to the U.K. to resume filming on several movies and TV shows. Neither of the actors, nor their representatives, have commented on this apparent rendezvous.



Interestingly, neither of them chose to wear masks or practice social distancing during this outing. In one particularly amusing photo, Evans had to plead to a masked hotel attendant to let James in, who was finally allowed to gain entry via a side entrance.