SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Captain Jessel Carneiro to leave Kerala Blasters FC

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Blasters FC captain Jessel Carneiro will leave the club after his contract runs out on Wednesday (May 31, 2023). The left-back’s journey with the Blasters comes to an end after four years

Jessel, who joined the Club prior to the 2019-20 ISL season, made an instant impact for Kerala Blasters FC in his debut season.

During his first season, he exhibited exceptional defensive skills, neutralising opponent attacks while actively contributing to the team’s offensive plays.

“4 years and countless memories. Go well, skipper!, tweeted Kerala Blasters FC.

A string of consistent performances led to Jessel’s multi-year extension and promotion as vice-captain of the Club in the subsequent season. Jessel would then step up to fill in admirably as Club Captain for the remainder of the season after a mid-season injury to the then captain, Sergio Cidoncha.

In the ensuing 2021-22 season, Jessel was appointed as the Club’s permanent captain. His leadership and determination is exemplified by the fact that despite a mid-season shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines, Jessel continued to lead the team with one of the youngest squads in the league at hand.

With various players in only their debut season for the Club, under Jessel’s captaincy, the Club finished in the top four and as runners-up in the Championship final.

In his four seasons with the club, Jessel amassed over 65 appearances, providing 6 assists. He leaves the club as a Club icon and fan favourite.

20230531-113804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Geertruida, Wieffer and Verbruggen debut in Dutch squad for Euro 2024...

    La Liga: Tense game expected as FC Barcelona visit Valencia

    Dutch 2010 World Cup finalist Robben announces retirement

    Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, Marcelo test COVID-19 positive