After a heartbreaking loss that cast a cloud over South Korea’s knockout chances on Monday, captain Son Heung-min was apologetic to the team’s supporters.

‘I don’t really know what to say. We all did our best and I am sorry that we could only get a result like this,’ Son said after losing to Ghana 3-2 in Group H action at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. ‘I am really sorry to all of our fans who cheered for us.’

Son, who has been playing with a protective mask over his surgically repaired face, put the loss on his shoulders, Yonhap news agency reported.

‘I should have played better individually and also should have done a better job leading the team. It hurts me so much that I wasn’t able to come through,’ said Son, who even attempted a header. ‘I really can’t ask for more from my teammates. If they keep doing what they’ve been doing, I’d be a really grateful captain.’

With one point after two matches, South Korea must beat Portugal in their final group match Friday to have a shot at progressing to the round of 16.

But the team will be without head coach Paulo Bento, who has been suspended for Friday after receiving a red card following Monday’s loss. Bento had an argument with referee Anthony Taylor after the official blew the final whistle only moments after South Korea had earned a corner.

‘This is not a good situation for the team,’ Son said. ‘But we’ll try to execute what the coach wants us to execute, and prepare the best we can over the next few days.’

20221129-122803