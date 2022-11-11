SCI-TECHWORLD

'Captain Sully' quits Twitter as Musk makes drastic changes

Sully Sullenberger aka ‘Captain Sully’, who is known for landing a airplane on the Hudson River in the US has announced to take a step back from the Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

“To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Sully tweeted.

In a 2013 CNBC video, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey called the 2009 US Airways Flight 1549 landing on the water in the Hudson River a moment that “changed everything.”

“Connect with me on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram to stay informed and hear my latest personal and professional updates,” Sully further posted.

Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “We will miss you a lot! Is it because of Twitter’s new ownership? All the best to you!”.

Musk has implemented several changes to the micro-blogging platform since he acquired Twitter at a super fast pace, some of which have not gone well with people.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently announced that she has quit Twitter as it’s no longer a “safe place” for anyone after Musk bought the platform for $44 billion.

Celebrities like film producer Shonda Rhimes and musician Sara Bareilles quit the platform after Musk took over. Also, actor Tea Leoni and singer Toni Braxton have left Twitter.

Famous American author Stephen King has said he would leave if he was charged $20 for verification.

Musk recently said that any Twitter account engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” on the handle will be permanently suspended.

Actor and comic Kathy Griffin became the first casualty of Elon Musk’s new rule as Twitter suspended her account for “engaging in impersonation” after she changed her display name to “Elon Musk”.

